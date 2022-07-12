English
    Yogi Adityanath accuses previous govts of 'conspiring' to end key UP police force

    Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.

    PTI
    July 12, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST
    UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end the PAC.


    Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.


    Today, when I see the splendid parade of the recruits, I myself am realising how a big conspiracy was hatched.” Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.


    ”A despicable effort was made to stop these talented youths from joining the police force of the state and become a part of it, so that they can be prevented from serving the state and the nation,” Adityanath said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Police force #Provincial Armed Constabulary #UP Police #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Jul 12, 2022 02:21 pm
