Yogi Adityanath accuses previous govts of 'conspiring' to end key UP police force

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday accused the previous state governments of trying to play with the security of the state by hatching a conspiracy to end the PAC.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.

Today, when I see the splendid parade of the recruits, I myself am realising how a big conspiracy was hatched.” Addressing the passing-out parade of the recruits of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Adityanath without taking any names, said ”as a part of a conspiracy, there were efforts to end 54 companies.

”A despicable effort was made to stop these talented youths from joining the police force of the state and become a part of it, so that they can be prevented from serving the state and the nation,” Adityanath said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told.