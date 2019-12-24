App
Jharkhand
Jharkhand
INC+ : 47
BJP : 25

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jharkhand Election Result | Hemant Soren to be elected JMM legislature party leader: Report

The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Having won an emphatic victory in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, the newly-elected JMM MLAs will meet in Ranchi on December 24 afternoon to formally elect Hemant Soren as their leader, party sources said.

The Congress legislature group will also meet separately to choose its leader.

Soren, who was projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, is likely to visit New Delhi later with AICC in-charge of Jharkhand, RPN Singh to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi before staking claim to form the government, sources said.

The three-party alliance has won 47 of the state's 81 seats. The JMM won 30 seats, Congress 16 and RJD one.

The BJP clinched 25 seats, the AJSU Party two, the JVM (P) three and others four.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 12:37 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

