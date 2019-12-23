App
Jharkhand
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

J P Nadda takes out BJP rally in Kolkata in support of CAA

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BJP national working president J P Nadda on Monday kicked off a massive rally in the city in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The march commenced from Hind cinema in central Kolkata and will culminate at Shyambazar.

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics, with Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state.

The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) during December 13-17.

First Published on Dec 23, 2019 02:29 pm

tags #CAA #India #J P Nadda #Kolkata #NRC #Politics

