you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

It's act of impunity, can only happen with support of govt: P Chidambaram on JNU clash

The Left-controlled students' union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack

PTI @moneycontrolcom

It is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students", Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government".

A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Students' Union and the ABVP on the university campus on January 5.

JNU Students' Union and ABVP members clash on university campus

Close

The Left-controlled students' union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack.

related news

"What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

First Published on Jan 5, 2020 08:45 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

