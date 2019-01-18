App
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Increase procurement price of moong beans by 25 to 40% under MSP: Ashok Gehlot writes to PM Modi

The state government has procured 2.36 metric tonne moong beans against the target of 2.39 lakh metric tonne during the procurement period of 90 days from over 1.67 lakh farmers, officials said.

PTI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing procurement price of moong beans under MSP by 25 to 40 per cent and for extending the procurement period till January 31.

After the 90-day period, procurement from 52,308 registered farmers was still pending, Gehlot said in the letter addressed to the prime minister on January 16.

Rajasthan has recorded a high yield of moong beans in the kharif season and farmer organisations in the state have demanded an increase in procurement price from 25 to 40 per cent under Centre's MSP scheme, the letter read.

Yesterday, RLTP leader Hanuman Beniwal had raised the issue of farmers and procurement of moong beans, saying farmers were suffering.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 05:33 pm

