Hurdle in Punjab Congress’ truce formula? CM Amarinder 'opposed' to Sidhu's likely 'elevation'

The feud between Captain Singh and Navjot Sidhu has been on since the 2017 assembly elections.

The reports of Navjot Singh Sidhu’s appointment as Punjab Congress chief set of hectic political activity in the poll-bound state with both sides holding meetings ahead of the official announcement.

Sources said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is opposed to Central leadership’s 'peace formula' of appointing Sidhu as Punjab Congress chief along with two working presidents.

The parleys started soon after Congress general secretary incharge of Punjab Harish Rawat hinted tthat Sidhu will be elevated to the post of state chief while the party will fight the 2022 assembly election under Amarinder Singh's leadership. Rawat, however, backtracked later saying a final decision was yet to be taken.

Soon after Rawat’s comments to some TV channels, both Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh factions, reportedly, started drawing up their lists of supporting legislators.

#WATCH | Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu leaves the residence of Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa after a meeting with party leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Pargat Singh, and Tript Rajinder Bajwa in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/1eSkHtRhrK

— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Sidhu, held a meeting with six MLAs, including three cabinet ministers, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Charanjit Singh Channi and Tript Rajinder Bajwa in the Amarinder Singh government on July 15 evening. These three ministers have openly criticised the Chief Minister. Sources said that the ministers fear they will be sacked in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, part of the compromise formula.

The Chief Minister, on his part, held meetings with party MLAs and members of parliament at his farmhouse in Mohali, a report in NDTV said. Some reports suggested that the CM had offered to resign only to be denied later.



Media reports of Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh resigning are humbug. He has neither quit nor offered to do so. He’ll lead Punjab Congress to victory in 2022 Assembly polls as he did in 2017: Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/23Sv2FY098 July 15, 2021

As per the peace formula to resolve the infighting ahead of assembly elections in 2022., Sidhu was likely to be appointed Punjab Congress chief relacing Sunil Jakhar.. Two other leaders, Santokh Chaudhary and Vijay Inder Singla would be working presidents of the Punjab Congress. The official announcement was not made, however.

The CM will also overhaul his council of ministers as per the compromise formula. Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh and MLA and Dalit leader Raj Kumar Verka are among the three or four new faces expected in the cabinet.

The feud between Amarinder Singh and Navjot Sidhu has been on since the 2017 assembly elections. Sidhu, who joined the party after a stint in the BJP, hoped to be made deputy Chief Minister. But Chief Minister reportedly scuttled the move.

Sources said the Chief Minister is opposed to the peace formula because he fears Sidhu would become Chief Minister in a situation of support by majority of legislators, if the party wins next year’s assembly polls.

Sources also said that the Congress party doesn’t want to officially announce a CM face before elections. The party, they said, also sees a future in Sidhu since 79-year-old Captain Amarinder Singh had in 2017 said it would be his last elections. He then decided to give another try in 2022.

The peace formula comes a week after Chief Minister met party chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. Sidhu had met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in New Delhi on June 30.

