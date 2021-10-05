MARKET NEWS

Home Minister Amit Shah likely to visit Jammu & Kashmir this month

Amit Shah will visit both regions of the Union Territory -- Kashmir and Jammu -- and the tour may take place from October 23 to 25.

Moneycontrol News
October 05, 2021 / 02:41 PM IST
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month as part of the central government's mega outreach programme, officials said on Tuesday.

Shah will visit both regions of the Union Territory -- Kashmir and Jammu -- and the tour may take place from October 23 to 25.

The home minister is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir this month as part of the government's mega outreach programme under which 70 Union ministers are visiting the UT, an official from the ministry said.

During his trip, Shah will visit remote areas of the Kashmir Valley and the Jammu region, and take stock of various development initiatives.

The home minister also may attend a high-level law and order meeting with senior officials of the UT administration, the police, the paramilitary and the army, another official said.

Close

A number of central ministers have already visited the UT while tours of several others are in the pipeline.

(With PTI inputs)
