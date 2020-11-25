PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

'Have lost an irreplaceable comrade': Sonia Gandhi on Ahmed Patel's demise

Ahmed Patel (71) passed away in the early hours on Wednesday at a Delhi hospital due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday condoled senior leader Ahmed Patel's demise, saying she has lost an "irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend" whose entire life was dedicated to the party.

Patel (71) passed away in the early hours on Wednesday at a Delhi hospital due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In her condolence message for Patel, who served as her political secretary for years, Gandhi said, In Shri Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party."

His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others, she said.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," the Congress president said.
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:13 am

tags #Ahmed Patel #India #Politics

