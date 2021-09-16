MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Gujarat: 24 ministers sworn in, taking Bhupendra Patel ministry strength to 25

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

Moneycontrol News
September 16, 2021 / 02:19 PM IST
Other names included in Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet are former state BJP President Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Raghavji Patel, Purnesh Modi amond others. (File image of Bhupendra Patel taking oath as Gujarat CM: ANI)

Twenty four ministers, including former Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi and former state BJP president Jitu Vaghani, were sworn in as Gujarat ministers here on Thursday.

No minister from the earlier Vijay Rupani-led ministry was inducted.

Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath to 10 cabinet ministers and 14 ministers of state, including five ministers of state with independent charge.

Bhupendra Patel, who was sworn in as the 17th chief minister of the state on Monday, was present at the Raj Bhavan ceremony, along with Rupani, whose sudden resignation from the post on Saturday led to the formation of the new ministry.

The following were sworn in as cabinet ministers: Rajendra Trivedi, Jitu Vaghani, Rushikesh Patel, Purnesh Modi, Raghavji Patel, Kanubhai Desai, Kiritsinh Rana, Naresh Patel, Pradip Parmar and Arjunsinh Chauhan.

Close
(With PTI inputs)
