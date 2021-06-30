‘Guided to destroy corrupt businesses’: Navjot Singh Sidhu targets Sukhbir Singh Badal’s Chandigarh resort

Congress leader and former Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File image)

Embattled Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, on June 30, suggested that he was a ‘missile’ that is ‘guided and aimed’ at Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal's “corrupt” business ventures.

In a tweet, Sidhu said he was “guided and aimed” to “destroy your (Badal’s) corrupt businesses” and that he won’t stop until the latter’s Sukhvilas Spa Resort in New Chandigarh “is not turned into a public school and public hospital to serve Punjab’s poor.”

“Guided and aimed at you to destroy your corrupt businesses ... Until your Sukh Vilas built on Punjab’s ruins is not turned into a Public School & Public Hospital to serve Punjab’s poor, I won’t relent !! (sic),” Sidhu tweeted.

The Sukhvilas resort is operated by EIH Limited, the flagship company of the Oberoi Group. But the property is reportedly owned by Metro Eco Green Resorts Limited, which is in turn held by a private consortium of investors that include Badal and his wife and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

In 2018, the luxury resort was named as one of the attractions in Chandigarh to visit as part of The New York Times’ annual list of 52 places to see in the world.

The former Punjab cabinet minister’s response came after Badal, who is the former deputy chief minister of the state, called Sidhu a “misguided missile that is not under control”.

“Navjot Singh Sidhu is a misguided missile that is not under control, can hit in any direction including himself. Today, Punjab doesn't need a person who does acting but one who thinks about the development of the state,” news agency ANI quoted Badal as saying.

Punjab will head for Legislative Assembly elections in the early months of 2022, alongside Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. Captain Amarinder Singh-led Congress government will be fighting to retain power against an opposition that was left fractured following the split between the SAD and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the 2020 farm reform bills.

Sidhu met Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 30, and is learnt to have discussed his role in the party's state unit ahead of the polls.

He is at loggerheads with CM Amarinder Singh and has spoken out in public against him. The chief minister had subsequently slammed Sidhu for continuously attacking him over the 2015 incidents of sacrilege and subsequent police firing and termed the former's outbursts “total indiscipline”.

Earlier in June, Sidhu had appeared before a three-member panel set up by the Congress central leadership to resolve the infighting within the party's state unit.