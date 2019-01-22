App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Govt sensitive to quota demand: Sachin Pilot

PTI
Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday said the state government was sensitive to the demand of reservation in state jobs and educational institutions for Gujjars and four other communities.

He said the government will resolve the issue through dialogue instead of violence or cane-charging.

Speaking on the issue raised by deputy leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore during Zero Hour in the assembly, Pilot said the previous BJP government had passed a bill providing for reservation benefits to Gujjars and four other communities in jobs and educational institutes.

But it did little to implement the law, he added.

He said the people will not forget that 72 persons lost their lives in the BJP regime during the reservation agitation in the state by Gujjars.

Pilot sought to assure the House that it was an important issue and the present government will make efforts to resolve the reservation issue under the legal ambit.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 07:15 pm

tags #India #Politics #Quota demand #Rajasthan #Sachin Pilot

