Goa assembly elections 2022: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant wins from Sanquelim

“The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get 18-22 seats in Goa and will form the government. Our priority is to complete infrastructure projects of our double engine govt. As per exit polls also, BJP will return to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur and will have good performance in Punjab,” Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

Incumbent Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has won from Sanquelim in North Goa. The senior BJP leader expressed confidence in the BJP gaining a third consecutive term with more than 22 seats in the 40-member House.

While the BJP campaigned with the slogan "22 plus in 2022", CM Sawant stated that, if the party was unable to form a government, it would seek assistance from Independent MLAs.

There were 10 other candidates in the fray—Mahesh Parab (Independent ), Sunil Datta Satodkar (Independent) , Suresh Fulari (Independent), Sagar Dhargalkar (SHS), Daudkhan Pathan (Independent), Mahadev Yeshwant Khandekar (Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party), Manojkumar Ghadi (Aam Aadmi Party), Sujay Gauns (Revolutionary Goans Party), Lavu Gurunath Petkar (Independent) and Navanath Ramkrishna Mulvi of the Jai Maha Bharath Party.

Voting from the 40-member Goa assembly was held on February 14. Sanquelim, which has 26,984 voters, reported a turnout of 89.64 percent, 0.97 percent lower than the 2017 election when Sawant won the seat.