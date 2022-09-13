Ghulam Nabi Azad's remark on Article 370 his opinion, we're upbeat about its restoration: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti

Terming former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's remarks on Article 370 a "personal opinion", Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said her party will fight for its restoration and "end injustice" in the Union territory.

At his maiden rally in Kashmir after quitting the Congress last month, Azad had on Sunday slammed those promising the restoration of Article 370, saying it was not in their hands and that he would not mislead people over the issue.

Mehbooba, however, said, "The way the Congress put an end to oppression by the British, there are voices in Jammu and Kashmir which believe that not will will Article 370 be restored but the (Kashmir) problem will also be resolved."

"Azad Sahib may have a different opinion. The BJP may have a different opinion. What can I do? We are firm on our opinion. We will end injustice," she added.