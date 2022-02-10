MARKET NEWS

    Free country from all fears, come out and vote: Rahul Gandhi to people

    Polling for 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state began in the morning.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 10, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday urged people to come out and vote and free the country from all fears as polling for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections was underway.

    Polling for 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state began in the morning.

    The districts where polling is being held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi #UP Election 2022
    first published: Feb 10, 2022 10:56 am
