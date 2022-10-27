English
    Former PM Deve Gowda set for another term as JD(S) supremo during party executive meet

    The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters.

    PTI
    October 27, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST
    HD Deve Gowda Janata Dal (Secular) JDS

    Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday, party sources said.

    The party leaders expect about 150 to 200 delegates from 13 states to take part in the event. "Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president," a party office-bearer said.

    According to him, the parliamentary board meeting and the delegates meeting will take place on Thursday. The party will pass a set of resolutions pertaining to price rise, agriculture, problems faced by farmers, labourers, Dalits and women, the source said.

    He also said an important resolution will be on communal harmony and the state of economy in the country. The JD(S) leaders will also discuss political developments in the country and Karnataka.

    During the two-day meet, the party will finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. It will be announced on November 1 at Kurudumale Ganapati Temple in Kolar, the sources added.
    PTI
    Tags: #H D Deve Gowda #JDS
    first published: Oct 27, 2022 10:56 am
