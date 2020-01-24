Foreign powers at play in Shaheen Bagh, JNU students should focus on studies not politics: Baba Ramdev

Taking a dig at the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, Baba Ramdev on January 24 said there are foreign powers at play in Shaheen Bagh and that JNU students should focus on their studies and not on politics, CNN-News18 reported.

Addressing a conference in New Delhi, Ramdev said, "I would like to say this to students of all universities in India, including those at JNU, that they should leave these protests to political groups. Promoting disharmony and violence in any way or being a part of people's protests all the time isn't the responsibility of students."

Speaking on the subject of the ongoing protests against the recently amended citizenship act, he told news agency ANI that no one can be stripped of their citizenship and misinformation that citizenship of Muslims will be revoked using CAA is incorrect.

Ramdev, in the press conference, said raising slogans of 'azaadi' in the name of Jinnah is equivalent to betraying India.

"Political parties should also understand and realise that the citizenry has given their mandate to BJP till 2024 and keeping this in mind, we all should give Prime Minister Narendra Modi time till then," he added.

Ramdev also pointed out the recent statements made by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in connection with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in August last year. He said that India had to take necessary steps after such comments were made on India's internal matters by a foreign PM.