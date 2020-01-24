App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foreign powers at play in Shaheen Bagh, JNU students should focus on studies not politics: Baba Ramdev

Ramdev, in the press conference, said that raising ‘azaadi’ slogans in the name of Jinnah is equivalent to betraying India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Yoga Guru Ramdev (File Photo)
Yoga Guru Ramdev (File Photo)

Taking a dig at the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi, Baba Ramdev on January 24 said there are foreign powers at play in Shaheen Bagh and that JNU students should focus on their studies and not on politics, CNN-News18 reported.

Addressing a conference in New Delhi, Ramdev said, "I would like to say this to students of all universities in India, including those at JNU, that they should leave these protests to political groups. Promoting disharmony and violence in any way or being a part of people's protests all the time isn't the responsibility of students."

Speaking on the subject of the ongoing protests against the recently amended citizenship act, he told news agency ANI that no one can be stripped of their citizenship and misinformation that citizenship of Muslims will be revoked using CAA is incorrect.

Ramdev, in the press conference, said raising slogans of 'azaadi' in the name of Jinnah is equivalent to betraying India.

"Political parties should also understand and realise that the citizenry has given their mandate to BJP till 2024 and keeping this in mind, we all should give Prime Minister Narendra Modi time till then," he added.

Ramdev also pointed out the recent statements made by the Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in connection with the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir in August last year. He said that India had to take necessary steps after such comments were made on India's internal matters by a foreign PM.

The Malaysian PM had criticised the abrogation of Article 370 and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, following which the Indian government had placed curbs on import of palm oil from the country.

First Published on Jan 24, 2020 02:47 pm

tags #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #India #JNU protests #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.