App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Falling rupee gives 'supreme leader' a vote of no-confidence: Rahul Gandhi

The rupee crashed below the 70-mark in early trade to touch an all-time low of 70.10 against US dollar, a day after bloodletting in global markets due to worries over Turkish economic crisis and a sharp plunge in the lira.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee breaching the historic low of 70-mark against the US dollar today, and said it has given the 'supreme leader' a vote of "no confidence".

In his Twitter barb, Gandhi also tagged an old video of Modi attacking the then UPA government over the falling rupee. Modi was then the Gujarat chief minister and the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 parliamentary election.

"The Indian Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader's master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking," he said on Twitter.

The rupee crashed below the 70-mark in early trade to touch an all-time low of 70.10 against US dollar, a day after bloodletting in global markets due to worries over Turkish economic crisis and a sharp plunge in the lira.

Attributing the fall in rupee value against the US dollar to "external factors", Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said today that there was nothing to worry about as long as the depreciation was in line with other currencies.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 08:54 pm

tags #dollar/rupee #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.