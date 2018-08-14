Falling rupee gives 'supreme leader' a vote of no-confidence: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rupee breaching the historic low of 70-mark against the US dollar today, and said it has given the 'supreme leader' a vote of "no confidence".

In his Twitter barb, Gandhi also tagged an old video of Modi attacking the then UPA government over the falling rupee. Modi was then the Gujarat chief minister and the BJP's prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 parliamentary election.

"The Indian Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader's master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking," he said on Twitter.

The rupee crashed below the 70-mark in early trade to touch an all-time low of 70.10 against US dollar, a day after bloodletting in global markets due to worries over Turkish economic crisis and a sharp plunge in the lira.

Attributing the fall in rupee value against the US dollar to "external factors", Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said today that there was nothing to worry about as long as the depreciation was in line with other currencies.