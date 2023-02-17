English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Election Commission's decision dangerous for democracy: Uddhav Thackeray

    "They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft," Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra.

    PTI
    February 17, 2023 / 09:42 PM IST

    "We will challenge in Supreme Court poll panel's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena," Uddhav Thackeray said. (File image)

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Friday described as dangerous for democracy Election Commission's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena.

    "They (Eknath Shinde faction) have stolen our bow and arrow symbol, but people will avenge this theft," Thackeray told reporters at his Matoshree bungalow in suburban Bandra.

    Claiming that there was no democracy left in India, Thackeray said PM Modi should declare that dictatorship has started in the country.

    "We will challenge in Supreme Court poll panel's decision to recognise Eknath Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena," he said. The EC decision is very dangerous for democracy, he added.

    The EC decision indicates that the Mumbai municipal corporation elections will be declared soon, he said.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #Eknath Shinde faction #Election Commission #real Shiv Sena #Shiv Sena factions #Uddhav Thackeray
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:42 pm