you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Mar 06, 2018 10:25 AM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

ED is on ‘fishing’ expedition to malign my father, says Karti Chidambaram in fresh plea

Karti said the ED cannot act against him until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its probe and asked the SC to restrain ED from issuing summons.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Karti Chidambaram, in his latest plea in the Supreme Court, has alleged that the Enforcement Directorate is on a “fishing and roving enquiry” to malign the reputation of my father P Chidambaram



“The CBI has committed contempt of Madras High Court by arresting me at the airport. The CBI hasn't even disclosed grounds of arrest,” Karti said in his plea.​

Karti has sought quashing of the Enforcement Directorate's summons against him in the INX Media corruption case. The plea was mentioned on Monday by his counsel before a bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, which agreed to hear it along with related pending matters scheduled for hearing on Tuesday.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karti Chidambaram #P Chidambaram #Politics

