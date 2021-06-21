MARKET NEWS

Sharad Pawar's meet: Don't think third or fourth front can challenge BJP, says Prashant Kishor

Prashant Kishor's remarks assume significance as Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of major opposition parties on June 22 to "discuss the current scenario" in the country.

Moneycontrol News
June 21, 2021 / 10:56 PM IST
Prashant Kishor (File image)

Shortly after his meeting with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on June 21 sparked political buzz, poll strategist Prashant Kishor said he does not believe a third or fourth front can effectively confront the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kishor's remarks assume significance as Pawar has called a meeting of major opposition parties on June 22. The decision to call the meeting without discussing with the leadership of Congress - the prime opposition party - led to speculations of Pawar preparing a third front for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor, who is rumoured to be involved in Pawar's call for an opposition meet, suggested to NDTV that he is not a supporter of a third or fourth front. "I don't believe in a third or fourth front... don't believe third or fourth front can successfully challenge BJP," the news channel quoted him as saying.

Pawar has invited representatives of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and National Conference. An invitation was also issued to Congress' 'G-23' members Kapil Sibal and Vivek Tankha. Both of them have reportedly declined the invite.

A list shared by NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik showed former judge Justice AP Singh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, journalist Karan Thapar, senior advocate K T S Tulsi, Ashutosh and former chief election commissioner SY Qureshi among other invitees for the meeting.

The meeting has been called to "discuss the current scenario in our country", Malik tweeted.

The invitations were issued shortly after Pawar and Kishor's meeting in New Delhi ended earlier in the day. This was their second meeting in the past few days. They had last met on June 11 at Pawar's Mumbai residence.
TAGS: #lok sabha elections 2024 #NCP #Politics #Prashant Kishor #Sharad Pawar
first published: Jun 21, 2021 10:54 pm

