MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

Devendra Fadnavis visits Raj Thackeray at his new house, meeting triggers speculation ahead of BMC polls

Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta met Raj Thackeray, his wife Sharmila at the latter’s new residence 'Shivteerth' at Dadar in central Mumbai. All four of them were seen chatting in the balcony of the MNS president’s house.

Moneycontrol News
November 24, 2021 / 03:28 PM IST
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday called on Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray here, sparking off speculation in political circle about a possible tie-up between the two parties ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections early next year.

Fadnavis and his wife Amruta met Raj Thackeray, his wife Sharmila at the latter’s new residence 'Shivteerth' at Dadar in central Mumbai. All four of them were seen chatting in the balcony of the MNS president’s house.

While BJP office-bearers called it a cordial family meeting, political observers said it assumes significance in view of the crucial Mumbai civic body polls.

During his tenure as the Maharashtra chief minister between 2014 and 2019, Fadnavis had maintained cordial relations with Raj Thackeray.

In the 2017 BMC polls, the BJP had made giant strides in the Shiv Sena citadel of Mumbai, winning 82 seats. However, the Shiv Sena had retained the power by bagging 84 seats.

Close

Related stories

The BJP now eyes to clinch a clear lead over the Shiv Sena, which has been controlling the civic body for the last three decades. In the last BMC election, the Congress was relegated to the third position with 31 seats, whereas the NCP and MNS got 9 and 7 seats respectively.

Later that year, six out of the seven MNS corporators had joined the Shiv Sena, giving the party an edge over the BJP. Raj Thackeray, who had run a vigorous campaign against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, had in 2020 unveiled his party’s new saffron flag and declared support to the NDA government for evicting Pakistani and Bangladeshi "infiltrators", among other things, indicating his shift to vocal Hindutva.

Several BJP leaders from Maharashtra, including state party chief Chandrakant Patil, Ashish Shelar and Prasad Lad, have also met Raj Thackeray in the last few months.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BMC Polls #Devendra Fadnavis #India #Politics #Raj Thackeray
first published: Nov 24, 2021 03:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.