Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Country is going through 'Super Emergency': Derek O' Brien

Brien, who is also the leader of TMC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, claimed that the present regime at the Centre will be voted out of power and TMC will play a role in defeating the BJP government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
TMC leader Derek O'Brien
TMC leader Derek O'Brien

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien today said the country is going through a situation like "super emergency" under BJP rule where the Constitution and the organs of the state are "under threat".

Brien, who is also the leader of TMC parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha, claimed that the present regime at the Centre will be voted out of power and TMC will play a role in defeating the BJP government.

"Just as a government was voted out of power after the 1975 emergency, this government will also be thrown out of power for the Super Emergency. TMC has a role to play and we will play the role. We are ready to play the role of a squirrel in a garden, quietly going about its work... People of India have come together to defeat the BJP. India will win," Brien said.

He alleged that the CBI is being used for pursuing political vendetta against opposition leaders who are criticising and questioning the government.

The CBI is the "best alliance partner" for the BJP right now, he said

Brien also said media is being "threatened to toe the line of the BJP".
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:21 pm

#Derek O'Brien #emergency #India #Politics

