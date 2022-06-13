Congress workers detained ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before ED

(Representational image; Credit: Reuters)

Hours before Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, the Congress workers who gathered for the march against the ED on Monday were detained from areas around AICC office at Akbar road here and taken to Mandir Marg police station, officials said.

A day before the scheduled march, the Delhi Police has denied permission for it.

"Hours before the scheduled appear before the ED, the Congress workers have been detained Akbar Road, Q Point APJ Kalam Road and Man Sing Road and taken to Mandir Marg police station," a senior police officer said. The police has also put up a poster of the order at the barricades outside the AICC office.

"Security have been stepped up as per the proposed march by the Congress leaders despite denying them permission. All the routes leading to their proposed destination have been heavily barricaded with adequate deployment of forces as a precautionary measure," the officer said.

Ahead of the proposed march by the Congress leaders, the Delhi Police said that it has imposed section 144 CrPC preventing the assembly of more than four people in the area asking them not to violate the law.

"Section 144 CrPC is imposed here. It is requested to all of you that do not violate the Act 144 CrPC otherwise strict legal action will be taken," said an order from deputy Commissioner of police, New Delhi district. Due to the proposed protest, special traffic arrangements have been made in the area, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory about the traffic arrangements in a series of tweets so that no inconvenience is caused to the commuters taking the route. "......inwards movement of buses will be restricted in New Delhi beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk, Prithviraj Road," the traffic police tweeted.

The traffic police have urged commuters to avoid certain routes till 12 pm due to the protest to avoid any inconvenience to themselves. "Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements traffic movement will not be possible on these roads," the tweet said.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0700 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," said another tweet.

All Congress MPs and leaders have proposed to carry out a march in support of their leader Rahul Gandhi, who has to appear before the Enforcement Directorate.

Gandhi has been summoned by the ED in a money laundering case pertaining to the National-herald AJL issue and has to appear before the ED today.