    Congress President polls: Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge vote in Karnataka

    Mallikarjun Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the party's highest post.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 17, 2022 / 12:43 PM IST

    Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge- one of the candidates in the party's Presidential polls, cast their votes in the election to the top post, for which voting is underway in Karnataka on Monday.

    Kharge, a Member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka is pitted against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in this election to the party's highest post.

    Rahul Gandhi cast his vote in a meeting room container converted into a polling booth at the Bharat Jodo Yatra camp site in Sanganakallu in Ballari district, while Kharge voted at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bengaluru.

    Congress has shared pictures of Rahul Gandhi standing in a queue along with Bengaluru Rural MP D K Suresh among others and then casting his vote.

    About 40 other Bharat Yatris, who are PCC delegates, will also be casting their votes at the camp site in Sanganakallu on Monday, which has been declared as "Rest Day" for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    State Congress President D K Shivakumar and Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah cast their votes at the KPCC office in Bengaluru.

    Results of the election will be declared on October 19.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Oct 17, 2022 12:43 pm
