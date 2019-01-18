App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 18, 2019 09:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, JMM reach an agreement for Lok Sabha, Jharkhand assembly polls

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on Friday said it would fight the Jharkhand Assembly elections under the leadership of the JMM, which in turn, consented to fight the Lok Sabha elections under the Congress leadership.

Jharkhand Congress president Ajoy Kumar while giving this information said seat adjustments would be discussed on January 30.

The Lok Sabha elections will be fought under the leadership of the Congress while the assembly elections will be fought under the leadership of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Kumar told PTI over phone.

The announcement comes a day after a meeting between JMMs working president Hemant Soren and Kumar held at the former's residence.

The meeting was also attended by former chief minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapurna Devi and Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Bhubaneswar Mehta.

Both the general elections and Jharkhand assembly elections are slated to take place this year.

Out of a total of 14 Lok Sabha seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 12 in the last general elections while JMM bagged two. The Congress had drawn a blank.
First Published on Jan 18, 2019 09:30 pm

tags #Congress #India #Jharkhand assembly polls #JMM #Lok Sabha #Politics

