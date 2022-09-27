Congress issues show cause notice to 3 Gehlot loyalists after party observers seek action

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Congress on September 27 night issued show cause notices to two Rajasthan ministers Shanti Dhariwal and Mahesh Joshi and MLA Dharmender Rathore for their "grave indiscipline" and asked them to explain within 10 days why action should not be initiated against them.

The party's disciplinary committee sent the notices after Congress observers Mallkarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken submitted their written report to party chief Sonia Gandhi, charging the three with "gross indiscipline".

"This show cause notice is being issued seeking your reply within 10 days as to why disciplinary action not be taken against you as per the provisions of the constitution of the Indian National Congress," the notice by disciplinary panel secretary Tariq Anwar said. Disciplinary action had been sought against Dhariwal, who had figured prominently in the rebellion by the party legislators, Minister and Congress Chief Whip in the Assembly Joshi and Rathore for holding a parallel meet of MLAs and not allowing the Congress Legislature Party to meet.