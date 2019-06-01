CM Jaganmohan Reddy suggests levy of 'green tax' to generate additional revenue

YSR Congress President and the newly-minted Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh will also skip the swearing-in ceremony. Reddy was sworn-in as the Andhra CM at 12:23 PM on May 30.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on June 1 directed bureaucrats concerned to come up with proposals to increase the state revenue without imposing extra burden on common people.

Reddy also asked officials to prepare a report listing the current financial position and why special status is needed for the state.

He suggested levy of a "green tax" and also "garbage tax" as a way to secure additional revenue to the government. Three days into office, the new chief minister began preliminary review of government departments here Saturday, beginning with the critical Finance and Revenue.

According to a YSR Congress party release, Reddy asked officials to come up with creative ideas on how to set right the state's "wrecked financial system." "At the same time, ensure no extra burden is imposed on common people," the release quoted the Chief Minister as saying. Explaining his governments resolve to enforce liquor prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Reddy wanted the excise department to lay focus on that, first by eliminating all 'belt' shops (illicit liquor vends in villages).

The Chief Minister also asked officials to prepare an effective case for securing special category status for Andhra Pradesh. "Prepare a detailed report listing out the current financial status of the state, the financial problems and why special status is needed.

We have to present our case effectively to the 15th Finance Commission and the Central government," Reddy said. Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam, Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) D Sambasiva Rao, Principal Finance Secretary S S Rawat and other officials attended.