Centre to hold low-key functions for inauguration of J&K, Ladakh UTs: Report

The Centre will not hold any grand function for the reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), scheduled to be held on October 31, after the government's decision to bifurcate J&K into two new Union Territories on August 5.

According to an Indian Express report, the central government has asked the state administration to hold the twin functions of administering the oath of office to two Lieutenant Governors for Ladakh and J&K separately. Official sources told the newspaper that the two functions would be low-key affairs.

Sources also said only a select few media outlets, including state broadcaster Doordarshan, would be invited.

According to the report, the first function will be organised at Leh, where the first L-G of Ladakh, Radha Krishna Mathur, will take oath. A similar function has been planned at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, where Girish Chandra Murmu will take oath as the first L-G of J&K. The oath will be administered by J&K High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal, according to the report.

The report states that there is, however, no clarity on whether the Chief Justice will be required to take oath again since the state is now being converted into a UT.

"This order (of oath of Chief Justice) is required to be issued by the central government. This is not the domain of the state government. There is no such order as of now," Achal Sethi, Law Secretary, J&K, told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the state administration on October 28 ordered continuation of officials in their respective UTs. The order to this effect was issued by Deputy Secretary to the government, General Administration Department, Mohamrnad Usman Khan.