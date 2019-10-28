App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 28, 2019 08:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

J&K administration orders continuation of officials in UTs of J&K, Ladakh

The order to this effect was issued by Deputy Secretary to the government, General Administration Department, Mohamrnad Usman Khan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

The J&K administration on October 28 ordered the continuation of the officers and officials in the two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31, an official spokesman said.

The order to this effect was issued by Deputy Secretary to the government, General Administration Department, Mohamrnad Usman Khan.

"In terms of the Section 91 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, every person who, immediately before the appointed day October 31, is holding or discharging the duties of any post or office in connection with the affairs of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir in any area which on that day falls within one of the successors UT shall continue to hold the same post or office in that successor UT.

"And shall be deemed, on and from that day, to have been duly appointed to the post or office by the government of, or other appropriate authority in, that successor UT," the spokesman said quoting the order.

He said the order invited the attention of all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, deputy commissioners, other officers and officials serving in Jammu and Kashmir to Section 91 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The Act read "9.1 provisions as to continuance of officers in the same post. Every person who, immediately before the appointed day, is holding or discharging the duties of any post or office in connection with the affairs of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir in any area which on that day falls within one of the success or Union territory shall continue to hold the same post or office in that successor Union territory, and shall be deemed, on and from that day, to have been duly appointed to the post or office by the government of, or other appropriate authority in, that successor Union territory.

"Provided that nothing in this section shall be deemed to prevent a competent authority, on and from the appointed day, from passing in relation to such person any order affecting the continuance in such post or office," the spokesman said.

First Published on Oct 28, 2019 08:29 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #JK

