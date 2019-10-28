J&K administration orders continuation of officials in UTs of J&K, Ladakh

The J&K administration on October 28 ordered the continuation of the officers and officials in the two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- which will come into existence on October 31, an official spokesman said.

The order to this effect was issued by Deputy Secretary to the government, General Administration Department, Mohamrnad Usman Khan.

He said the order invited the attention of all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, deputy commissioners, other officers and officials serving in Jammu and Kashmir to Section 91 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

The Act read "9.1 provisions as to continuance of officers in the same post. Every person who, immediately before the appointed day, is holding or discharging the duties of any post or office in connection with the affairs of the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir in any area which on that day falls within one of the success or Union territory shall continue to hold the same post or office in that successor Union territory, and shall be deemed, on and from that day, to have been duly appointed to the post or office by the government of, or other appropriate authority in, that successor Union territory.