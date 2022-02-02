MARKET NEWS

    HomeNewsPolitics

    Budget Session | Government should have provided 15 crore jobs since 2014: Mallikarjun Kharge tells RS

    The government has allotted as many as 12 hours to the Opposition parties to respond to the presidential address during the motion of thanks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate from the side of opposition parties in Lok Sabha

    Gulam Jeelani
    February 02, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on February 2 hit out at the central government, accusing it of failing to address the problem of unemployment.

    “Widespread unemployment is prevalent in the country. Youths are in distress because big factories are shutting down, investment is not coming, and the number of government jobs is shrinking,” Kharge said during the motion of thanks to President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha.

    Follow all updates on Budget Session of Parliament in our Live Blog Here

    Kharge reminded the government of its 2 crore jobs per year promise after coming to power and said that by now, 15 crore jobs should have been provided. “In 2014, you (BJP) promised 2 crore jobs every year. You should have provided 15 crore jobs by now. But how many jobs did you actually provide?” Kharge questioned.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha on February 1. This year's Budget has promised 60 lakh jobs in the next five years.

    Close

    “Nine lakh posts are vacant with the central government. About 15 per cent of posts are vacant in the railways, 40 per cent in defence, and 12 per cent in the home affairs. Today unemployment rate in urban areas stands 9 percent and in rural areas, 7.2 per cent,” Kharge said.

    The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the Houses. In his address, the President said that his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

    The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic and hence elaborate arrangements have been made for the safety of the Members of Parliament.

    The timings of the session of both the Houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10am to 3pm and the Lok Sabha from 4pm to 9pm. The Session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part ends on February 11.

    The government has allotted as many as 12 hours to the Opposition parties to respond to the presidential address during the motion of thanks. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will open the debate from the side of opposition parties in Lok Sabha.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply is expected on February 8 and that of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's on February 11.
    Gulam Jeelani is a journalist with over 12 years of reporting experience. Based in New Delhi, he covers politics and governance for Moneycontrol.
    #Budget Session 2022 #Budget Session of Parliament #Congress party #India #Mallikarjun Kharge #Politics
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 01:59 pm
