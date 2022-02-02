MARKET NEWS

    Budget Session of Parliament: Rahul Gandhi to begin debate on motion of thanks to President's address

    Twenty items have been identified tentatively for being taken up during the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31. Of these 20 items, 14 will be Bills (legislative business) and six financial items.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the first speaker in Lok Sabha in the debate on motion of thanks to the President's joint address in the Lower House on February 2.

    The government has allotted as many as 12 hours to Opposition parties to respond to the presidential address during the motion of thanks. Congress has been allotted one hour.

    READ: 14 Bills, 6 financial items to be taken up during Budget Session 2022

    Rahul Gandhi will open the debate from the side of opposition parties as Congress being the largest opposition party will get the first chance to speak, news agency ANI said citing sources.

    He will speak on presidential address, budget and will raise the issue of spyware software Pegasus in his address, the agency added.

    BJP’s Harish Dwivedi will move the motion of thanks in Lok Sabha while Geeta alias Chandraprabha will move it in Rajya Sabha.

    Prime minister Narendra Modi’s reply is expected on February 8 and that of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 11.

    In his address to the joint sitting of both Houses on January 31, President Ram Nath Kovind listed the government’s achievements amid the COVID-19 crisis, including measures taken to fight the pandemic.

    The proceedings of both the Houses are expected to be stormy as the Opposition has demanded a debate on Pegasus spyware while the government says the issue is sub-judice.

    Twenty items have been identified tentatively for being taken up during the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31. Of these 20 items, 14 will be Bills (legislative business) and six financial items.

    The Centre did not include banking law amendments with regard to privatisation or cryptocurrency legislation for the 2022 Budget Session.
