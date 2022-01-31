14 Bills, 6 financial items to be taken up during Budget Session 2022

Representative image

Twenty items have been identified tentatively for being taken up during the Budget Session of Parliament, which commenced on January 31. Of these 20 items, 14 will be Bills and six financial items, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Notably, neither cryptocurrency nor banking laws were mentioned on day one of the Budget session of Parliament. The Centre did not include banking law amendments with regard to privatisation or cryptocurrency legislation for the 2022 Budget session.

Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal had said earlier in the day that the cryptocurrency issue has not been considered in Economic Survey as the government is yet to take a final stand on it.

The Budget session will be held between January 31 to February 11 and March 14 to April 8.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said at an all-party meeting held via video conference on January 31 that there will be no legislative business in the first half of the Budget session. The motion of thanks and general budget will be on the agenda.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has clarified that all other issues can be raised in the second part of the Budget session. He added: “Many parties have raised the Pegasus issue. We have made it clear that the Supreme Court-appointed committee is investigating the matter and that issues related to the Budget should be raised in the first part of the Budget session.