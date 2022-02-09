MARKET NEWS

    February 09, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Karnataka hijab row to be raised in Parliament by Opposition members

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha yesterday after raising the hijab row in Karnataka

    Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Today is the eighth day of the Budget Session of the Parliament, which started on January 31. On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha. At the beginning of the Session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, in which he said that
    his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. The Congress called PM's reply in the Upper House an election speech. The party said that the prime minister skipped the real issues raised by the party and accused him of throwing parliamentary conventions to the winds. Later, Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after raising the hijab row in Karnataka and only getting a BJP MP responding to their demands instead of a government statement as demanded by them. Among the parties that staged a walkout were Congress, DMK, Indian Union Muslim League, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The issue likely to be raised today again. Being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the timings of the session of both the houses have been staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • February 09, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Notice demanding Lata's statue in Parliament House

      Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Seema Dwivedi has given zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha seeking installation of a portrait of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House. Mangeshkar passed away on February 6 in Mumbai.

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates | Left parties attack PM Modi on his remarks in Parliament

      The Left parties have launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his statements in Parliament, terming them "rhetoric" and "Modinomics". In his reply to Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on February 7 and in the Rajya Sabha on February 8, Modi highlighted the achievements of his government. "The only cure for a bunch of lies is to constantly try to uncover the truth. But such untrue and indecent statements from the highest seat of the country hurts India," CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in tweet. Yechury alleged that the government was pushing the poor into further poverty. (PTI)

    • February 09, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Budget Session of the Parliament.

      Today is the eighth day of the Session, which started on January 31. Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha yesterday. At the beginning of the Session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, in which he said that his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society.

      The Congress called PM's reply in the Upper House an election speech. The party said that the prime minister skipped the real issues raised by the party and accused him of throwing parliamentary conventions to the winds.

      Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

