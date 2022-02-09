Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Karnataka hijab row to be raised in Parliament by Opposition members

February 09, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

his government's policies have given top priority to the poor and marginalised sections of the society. The Congress called PM's reply in the Upper House an election speech. The party said that the prime minister skipped the real issues raised by the party and accused him of throwing parliamentary conventions to the winds. Later, Opposition parties staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after raising the hijab row in Karnataka and only getting a BJP MP responding to their demands instead of a government statement as demanded by them. Among the parties that staged a walkout were Congress, DMK, Indian Union Muslim League, CPI(M), CPI, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. The issue likely to be raised today again. Being held amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the timings of the session of both the houses have been staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.

Budget Session 2022 LIVE Updates: Today is the eighth day of the Budget Session of the Parliament, which started on January 31. On February 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in the Rajya Sabha. At the beginning of the Session, President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, in which he said that