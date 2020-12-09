PlusFinancial Times
BJP's win in Rajasthan local polls shows trust of poor, farmers, labourers in PM Modi: J P Nadda

Breaking the trend of the ruling party winning most seats in the state's local elections, the BJP appears set to corner the lion's share of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan's 21 districts.

PTI
Dec 9, 2020 / 12:27 PM IST

With his party racing ahead of the Congress in local polls in Rajasthan, BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Wednesday that this victory symbolises the trust the poor, farmers and labourers have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

In a tweet, Nadda expressed his thanks to women, farmers and other rural voters in the Congress-ruled state for putting "faith" in the BJP.

Breaking the trend of the ruling party winning most seats in the state's local elections, the BJP appears set to corner the lion's share of seats in the Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad elections held in Rajasthan's 21 districts.

Out of the 4,371 Panchayat Samiti seats, the BJP had already bagged 1,835 of them while the Congress managed to win 1,718 seats.

Similarly, out of the 636 seats of the Zila Parishad, the BJP cornered 266 seats leaving 204 for the Congress.

The outcome has come as a shot in the arm for the BJP at a time when its government at the Centre is facing farmer protests against the recent agri reforms enacted by it.
PTI
first published: Dec 9, 2020 11:55 am

