BJP not feeding biryani in Shaheen Bagh, Shaina NC says after AAP win

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi election for the third consecutive term, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shaina NC claimed the Arvind Kejriwal-led party was responsible for the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Shaina told Mid-day in an interview "we truly respect the mandate of the people", adding that this a democracy and the people have spoken.

She added that it was "unfortunate" that a wrong narrative that the BJP was only about communalism is being spun. "This seemed to have resonated with the people of Delhi," she said.

When asked about Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's focus on development against BJP's campaign focus on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, she said: "Who created Shaheen Bagh?"

Shaheen Bagh is a space in Okhla assembly constituency of Delhi which has taken centre stage in the anti-CAA protests.

Defending the saffron party, Shaina said it was not the BJP who was giving the protesters at Shaheen Bagh Rs 500 a day and feeding them biryani.

Also read: Biryani sales spike in Delhi after AAP victory in assembly polls

The BJP had, in fact, stepped in to ensure that law and order are maintained in the area, said added. She further attacked AAP, asking about the 500 schools and 20 colleges that the AAP-led government claims were opened in Delhi.

"Where are the 15 lakh cameras? Everything about AAP was free, free, free, but we can only hope that it now fulfils the aspirations of the people of Delhi," she added.