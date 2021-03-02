English
BJP chief J P Nadda arrives in Rajasthan, to address party's state executive meet

Party national general secretary and in-charge for Rajasthan Arun Singh, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders received Nadda at the airport.

PTI
March 02, 2021 / 11:49 AM IST
File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda arrived here on Tuesday to address the party''s state executive meeting.

A large number of party workers were present outside the airport who gave the BJP president a grand welcome.

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and other leaders were present on the occasion.

From the airport, Nadda left for Birla auditorium where he will address the party’s state executive meeting which will be attended by the members of the core committee, discipline committees, MPs, MLAs and district presidents.
PTI
