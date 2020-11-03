Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi, four ministers of Nitish Kumar in fray in second phase today

The second phase of Bihar assembly elections, considered the most crucial among the three phases, is underway in 94 seats across 17 districts of the eastern state today. Except Patna, Bhagalpur, and Nalanda, all other districts heading to polls today are situated north of the Ganga river.

The BJP is contesting the elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), along with the Janata Dal (United) and other parties. The ruling coalition is challenged by Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, the Congress and the Left parties. In the first phase of polls held on October 28, 55.68 percent voter turnout was recorded.

As many as 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of nearly 1,463 candidates including RJD leader and opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav (Raghaopur), his brother Tej Pratap Yadav (Hasanpur), four ministers in Nitish Kumar government, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s son Luv Sinha (Bankipur), former CM Rabri Devi’s brother Sadhu Yadav (Gopalganj), among others.

The RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while the Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPI (M), part of the Grand Alliance , are fighting four seats each in the 94 going to polls today. BJP is contesting 46 seats while the JD-U is contesting 43 as part of the ruling NDA. Mukesh Sahni's VIP, also part of the NDA, is contesting five seats.

Former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav’s 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, is seeking re-election from Raghopur seat in Vaishali district which he had wrested back for his party from the BJP's Satish Kumar in 2015. The BJP leader had defeated Tejashwi's mother Rabri Devi, a former chief minister, in 2010.

Tejashwi's elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is trying his luck from Hasanpur in Samastipur district, shifting his base from Mahua in Vaishali

In the 2015 assembly elections, 31 of these 94 seats were won by the RJD, 30 by the JD-U and 22 by the BJP. The Congress had won seven and the LJP two seats.

Many criminals-turned-politicians or their wives, sons, brothers or other close relatives are also contesting a number of seats. Close to 34% of the total candidates in the second phase have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to the poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

While the polling is underway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today be addressing two rallies for the third and final phase of elections in Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)