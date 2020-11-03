Live now
Nov 03, 2020 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates | Confident that people will bring change with the power of their vote, says Tejashwi Yadav as polling is underway in 94 assembly seats in the second phase
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Polling is underway in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly in the second phase of elections which will decide the electoral fate of more than 1,450 candidates.
Bihar Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Bihar is heading for polls in three phases, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, to elect a new 243-member Legislative Assembly. The first phase of polling was held on October 28 and saw about 55.6 percent voter turnout. Polling for the second phase in 94 constituencies of Bihar assembly began at 7 am on November 3. The 94 constituencies are spread across 17 districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur, Nalanda and Patna. The counting of votes will be held on November 10. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and its allies, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are aiming to retain power in the state. The ruling coalition is being challenged by the ‘Grand Alliance’, or the ‘Mahagathbandhan’, comprising Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress and other smaller parties.
Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM, says Chirag Paswan
Voting begins in phase 2 of Bihar polls
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Forbesganj and Saharsa in his fourth and final leg of poll campaign in Bihar today. At least, 2.85 crore voters are deciding the fate of 1,463 candidates, including RJD leader and opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face, Tejashwi Yadav in the second phase of polling underway across 94 assembly seats today.
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | The seven assembly seats of Bihar's Nalanda district, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's home dirstrict, are also going to polls in the second phase today. Five out of seven seats were won by JD-U in 2015 assembly elections.
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | In the second phase, the RJD is contesting 56 of the 94 seats while the Congress is contesting 24. The CPI and CPI (M), part of the Grand Alliance, have fielded candidates on four seats each in the 94 going to polls today. BJP is contesting 46 seats while the JD-U is contesting 43 as part of the ruling NDA. Mukesh Sahni's VIP is contesting five seats as part of the NDA.
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Bihar: Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar casts his vote in the second phase of #BiharPolls, at a government school in Digha. "Everyone should come to cast his/her vote," says Nitish Kumar (ANI)
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | I appeal to people to take part in this festival of democracy. I am confident people will bring change with the power of their vote: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna. As many as 2.85 crore voters are deciding the fate of 1,463 candidates, including RJD leader and opposition Grand Alliance’s chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav in the second phase of polling today.
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Need for change and development in Bihar : Rabri Devi
RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and his mother Rabri Devi arrive at polling booth in Patna to cast their vote in the second phase of Bihar elections.
"There is need for change and development in Bihar," says Rabri Devi, former Bihar CM and RJD leader.
Bihar Election 2020: Tejashwi, four ministers of Nitish Kumar in fray in second phase today
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Make the festival of democracy sucessful by voting in large numbers. Apart from maintaining social distancing, wear a mask too : Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan cast his vote for 2nd phase of elections, at the polling booth at government school in Digha, Patna. "I appeal to the people to participate in election in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than previous time," he says
Bihar Election LIVE Updates | You can get me to give you in writing that Nitish Kumar will never again be the CM after Nov 10. I'll have no role to play, I want 'Bihar first, Bihari first'. I want work to be done as per vision document prepared by suggestions of 4 Lakh Biharis: Chirag Paswan, LJP