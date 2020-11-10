Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Here's a quick roundup of exit poll predictions

With the polling for 243 assembly seats over in Bihar, exit poll predictions by major survey agencies are in place. Most of them have given a clear edge to the Mahagatbandhan (MGB), while the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is a close competitor but definitely trailing.

Even before the counting is to begin, posters have been put in several parts of Patna referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav as 'first youngest CM of Bihar'. The posters have ostensibly been installed to mark Tejashwi's birthday, with elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav saying the election victory will be a birthday gift to his sibling.

Compiled exit polls from various agencies for the Bihar Election 2020.

Here are there findings of the major polls, gathered last on October 8 in the third phase of voting, by various agencies.

Today's Chanakya:

According to Today-Chanakya's exit poll predictions, the RJD-Congress-Left alliance is most likely to get between 169-191 seats, while JDU-BJP-HAM alliance will receive between 44-56 Assembly seats.

India Today-Axis My India:

This exit poll prediction gives the MGB a clear majority between 139-161 seats, while NDA might get between 69-91 seats. The survey agency also predicts three to five seats for Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party.

ABP-CVoter:

The ABP-CVoter, meanwhile, has predicted a hung assembly in Bihar, giving MGB 108-131 seats. It predicted NDA may win 104-128 assembly seats, with both groups having a possibility of forming the government. It has stated that LJP may emerge as the kingmaker, securing up to five seats.

CNN News18-Today's Chanakya:

CNN News 18-Today’s Chanakya has predicted 180 seats for the MGB, with only 55 seats for the ruling NDA and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Times Now-CVoter:

As per the Times Now-CVoter exit poll predictions, the NDA is expected to get 116 seats while the Grand Alliance is projected to get 120.

Republic TV-Jan ki Baat:

This agency has predicted that MGB may win between 118-138 seats, while NDA may trail between 91-117 seats. It has also given LJP five to eight seats.

As the majority mark to form government in Bihar is 122, it would be interesting to see which agency's prediction falls flat and which one hits the mark.

In the previous assembly elections in 2015, JDU secured 71 seats, while RJD claimed 80. BJP won 53 seats and Congress managed 27 seats. Other parties had won 12 seats.