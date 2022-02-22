English
    Assembly polls: EC further eases COVID restrictions, allows road shows

    The commission also allowed political parties and candidates to hold meetings and rallies with the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space being relaxed.

    PTI
    February 22, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST
    Representative image (Source: AP)

    The Election Commission on Tuesday further eased Covid-induced restrictions imposed on campaigning in assembly polls by allowing road shows with prior permission of district authorities.

    Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

    "The commission has also allowed road shows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities," a statement said.
    PTI
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 09:32 pm

