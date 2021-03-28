Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: 72.14% and 79.79% voter turnout recorded in first phase of Assam and West Bengal election, respectively

West Bengal Election 2021 | BJP and TMC workers gather outside Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth in Medinipur Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur. “After voting and before sealing of EVMs, two BJP workers entered the booth, but central forces didn’t stop them,” a TMC worker says. “The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons. Central forces are working in a biased manner,” the TMC worker added. A BJP worker responded saying: “We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected.”
