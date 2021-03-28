English
March 28, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: 72.14% and 79.79% voter turnout recorded in first phase of Assam and West Bengal election, respectively

Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: The Election Commission (EC) on February 26 announced the Legislative Assembly election schedule for four states-Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and a Union Territory - Puducherry.

Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: Polling for 47 seats in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal in the first phase of assembly elections held yesterday (March 27). Assam voted in three phases and West Bengal in eight phases. The votes will be counted on May 2.

The Election Commission (EC) on February 26 announced the Legislative Assembly election schedule for four states-Assam,

Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and a Union Territory - Puducherry.

West Bengal is arguably the biggest election prize that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been eyeing in recent times. The state is witnessing the most high-stakes battle with two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee facing a tough challenge from the BJP amid a series of defections from her Trinamool Congress to the saffron party and corruption investigations against her party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

READ: Assam Election 2021: Key dates, main players, alliance composition; here's everything you need to know

In the first phase yesterday, 30 assembly seats are going to polls in West Bengal. These seats come under Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Pachim Medinipur.  Chief minister Mamata Banerjee's former aide and now BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, and his family, have considerable influence in Purba Medinipur. The family is also said to have some influence in adjoining districts of Pachim Medinipur, Jhargram and Bankura.

A total of 732 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) had been deployed in the state for the first phase of elections in West Bengal.

The elections to 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

Also, read: West Bengal polls | Dates, battle lines, key players and issues — A guide to the high-stake contest

The first phase of polling decided the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women. Some prominent names in the first phase include Srikanto Mahato, Rajib Lochan Saren and Uttam Barik of TMC and Rabindranath Maity, Chandana Bauri and Rajib Kundu from BJP.

In Assam, the voters exercised franchise in as many as 11,530 polling booths spread across the poll-bound seats. As many as 264 candidates including 23 women are in fray in the first phase in Assam. The ruling BJP is seeking a second term with the help of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) in the state. The Congress-led 'Mahajot' and United Regional Front (URF) led by Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal are also in the fray.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government is seeking a re-election in the three phase polling. Sonowal, not the chief ministerial face this time, is contesting from his seat Majuli in the first phase. Among others, Assam assembly speaker Hitendra Goswami is contesting from Jorhat while ministers Ranjit Dutta from Behali, Naba Kumar Doley from Jonai and Sanjoy Jisham from Tinsukia are also in the fray in the first phase.

The BJP had scripted history in 2016 by ending 15-year-long Congress rule.
    West Bengal Election 2021 | BJP and TMC workers gather outside Nirmal Hirday Ashram School polling booth in Medinipur Assembly constituency in Paschim Medinipur. “After voting and before sealing of EVMs, two BJP workers entered the booth, but central forces didn’t stop them,” a TMC worker says. “The two BJP workers were removed from the booth when we protested and called media persons. Central forces are working in a biased manner,” the TMC worker added. A BJP worker responded saying: “We are here to ensure that EVMs are protected.”

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 | First phase of West Bengal and Assam polls witnesses 79.79 percent and 72.14 percent voter turnout, respectively: Election Commission of India.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:45 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 | 10 held in West Bengal for violence during phase 1 of polling

    At least 10 people were arrested for allegedly being involved in incidents of violence that occurred in two of the 30 constituencies of West Bengal where polling was held in the first of the eight-phase election on Saturday, state Chief Electoral officer Aariz Aftab said. Seven people were arrested from Salboni seat in Paschim Medinipur district, where CPI(M) candidate Susanta Ghosh was heckled and stones were hurled at his car allegedly by the ruling TMC supporters.
    BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari''s younger brother Soumendu was attacked and his car was vandalised at Kanthi in Purba Medinipur district allegedly by TMC supporters and three persons were arrested.

    "Other than some sporadic incidents of violence, polling was held in a peaceful manner in 30 assembly constituencies in West Bengal," Aftab told reporters. About the death of one person whose body was found near his home at Keshiari in Paschim Medinipur district, the CEO said that the Commission is waiting for the postmortem examination report. BJP leaders claimed that Mongol Soren (35) was a party supporter and he was killed by TMC "goons", a charge denied by the ruling party.

  • March 28, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 |  Claiming that the BJP leadership of Purba Bardhaman district is pressuring him not to contest the election as a "false" molestation case is pending against him, the party candidate of the Galsi (SC) assembly seat on Saturday threatened to immolate himself if he is not allowed to enter the fray. Tapan Bagdi, whose name was announced as the candidate of the seat from New Delhi, claimed that several party leaders have cases of murder and attempt to murder pending against them but still, they were made candidates.

    He also said that he will file his nomination paper as a BJP candidate on Monday. BJP district president Abhijit Ta said that Bagdi was asked to submit documents relating to the case on Friday and he has done so. The documents were sent to the state party leadership, he said, denying that he was being pressured not to contest the election. Bagdi said he was associated with the BJP since 1991 and was the party candidate from the same seat in the 2011 assembly election.

    "My name was announced by the central leaders as a candidate. And if I cannot contest, I will set myself on fire in front of the district office of the party," he said. The BJP candidate told reporters that he is socially backward and finally weak but he has the support of many people like him.

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:57 AM IST

    Kerala Election 2021 | There is an alliance between Congress and BJP in Kerala. It continues in this election as well: Kerala CM and CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 | High voter turnout in the first phase of West Bengal elections makes it clear that BJP is going to achieve great success in each phase of polls. The trend shows that BJP will form the government with a clear majority: Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Assembly Election 2021 | BJP never does politics by dividing society. Our politics is not based on caste, creed, and religion. We do politics of justice and humanity. On the contrary, LDF, UDF, TMC, and Congress have done the politics by dividing society: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

  • March 28, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

