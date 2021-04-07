Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: West Bengal prepares for phase 4, campaign gathers steam

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The Election Commission has suspended four officials in connection with the recovery of three Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and four Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) from the house of an alleged TMC leader in Tulsiberia in Uluberia Uttar (SC) assembly constituency, Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said. He said three home guards who were on duty there have been demobilised. Though the seals of the EVMs and VVPATs were "intact", the machines will not be used any further, he said.
