English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
auto refresh
April 07, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: West Bengal prepares for phase 4, campaign gathers steam

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. The next phase of voting in West Bengal will happen on April 10. Catch the latest updates of the poll campaign here

Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: It’s the assembly elections season in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry. Polling happened in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6, while voters in Assam cast their votes in three phases. Polling in Bengal is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded.
The next phase will take place on April 10. The election campaign and canvassing has continued there in full swing. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. In Assam, the state’s governing BJP is hoping to retain power even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. Congress and the Left Front, which are allies in Bengal, are competing for power in Kerala. The Congress-led UDF and the ruling LDF have been winning alternate elections since the early 1980s. Tamil Nadu’s ruling AIADMK has continued its alliance with the BJP amid a challenge from MK Stalin-led DMK and its alliance partners. However, one of the key things to watch out for in the southern state is how some of the smaller parties – including that of actor Kamal Haasan and TTV Dhinakaran’s AMMK – may impact the poll outcome. With their government having collapsed due to defections weeks before the election, V Narayanasamy-led Congress is battling the BJP-NR Congress alliance in Puducherry.
  • April 07, 2021 / 10:32 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | The Election Commission has suspended four officials in connection with the recovery of three Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and four Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) from the house of an alleged TMC leader in Tulsiberia in Uluberia Uttar (SC) assembly constituency, Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said. He said three home guards who were on duty there have been demobilised. Though the seals of the EVMs and VVPATs were "intact", the machines will not be used any further, he said. 

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    Amit Shah to campaign for BJP at four places in West Bengal today ##Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for BJP at four places in West Bengal today

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 07, 2021 / 09:20 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling in the West Bengal Assembly election is happening in eight phases. Of these, three phases have concluded. The next phase will take place on April 10.

  • April 07, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | On the busiest day of the ongoing Legislative Assembly elections yesterday when all four poll-bound states — West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu — and the Union Territory of Puducherry went to polls, many politicians and actors visited polling booths to cast their votes. Take a look:

    In pics | Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 3: MK Stalin, E Sreedharan, Kamal Haasan, other key political leaders cast votes

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Violence, attack on candidates mar third phase of West Bengal Assembly election

    Five candidates, including two women, were assaulted, while clashes between rival political groups erupted during the third phase of polling in West Bengal yesterday. However, despite the violence, voter enthusiasm was high with 77.68 percent of voters casting their ballots till 5 pm, two hours before polling ended. Polls were conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said. Voting in 16 seats in South 24 Parganas district (part II), saw 76.68 percent votes being cast by 5 pm. While 77.93 percent votes were cast in seven seats in Howrah (part I) and 79.36 percent in eight in Hooghly (part I), they added. (PTI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 07, 2021 / 08:21 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu Assembly polls end peacefully

    The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections ended peacefully yesterday and the voter turnout stood at 71.79 percent with people sealing the fate of nearly 4,000 candidates including that of AIADMK's K Palaniswami and DMK chief MK Stalin, the key contenders for power. The 71-plus polling percentage is likely to go up with the completion of data collation, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters. The EVMs and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail units functioned well and less than one percent warranted replacements, he said. (PTI)

  • April 07, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Mamata accuses BJP of spreading misinformation about raising Narayani Sena

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee yesterday accused BJP of spreading misinformation about raising a Narayani Sena central paramilitary force after the polls citing an unverified RTI reply by the Centre. Banerjee said that top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promising at recent meetings that the Centre will raise a Narayani Sena force on the lines of other paramilitary forces in the country. The demand for Narayani Sena has been a long-standing demand of the Rajbanshi community in north Bengal. (PTI)

  • April 07, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Action will be taken against people involved in assault on candidates in phase 3 of Bengal polls: Official

    Action will be taken against those who were involved in assault on candidates in some constituencies during the third phase of assembly elections in West Bengal yesterday, Chief Electoral Officer Ariz Aftab said. Aftab said his office has received a total of 1,802 complaints during the day and arrested 11 people for their alleged involvement in the attacks on candidates. "Polling was more less peaceful barring some sporadic violence. There have been some incidents of assault on candidates and we have sought reports. Action will be taken against those who are found guilty," he said. (PTI)

  • April 07, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will hold four roadshows in West Bengal today. They will be in Singur (12 noon), Domjur (1.30 pm), Howrah Madhya (3 pm) and Behala Purba (4.30 pm).

  • April 07, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Minor incidents of violence reported in some places in Kerala

    Two voters, including a woman, standing in the queuein Aranmula in Pathnamthitta and Chavittuavary in Kottayamin collapsed and died. Tempers ran high at Kattayikonam in Kazhakootam constituency, a stronghold of the Marxist party in Thiruvananthapuram district, as CPI(M) and BJP workers clashed. Four BJP workers were injured and their car was damaged. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is the LDF candidate from the constituency, told reporters that the aim of the protestors was to disrupt the voting procedure and alleged that police had acted as "BJP agent". Three Marxist workers, including the minister's personal staff, have been taken into custody. (PTI) 

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 07, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Impressive turnout in high-stakes assembly elections; Clashes reported in several areas

    A high voter turnout of 65 percent to over 82 percent was recorded in assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal yesterday, with the Congress along with its allies like the DMK locked in a keen contest to regain turf in South India. Polling was held in 475 seats across the four states and the Union Territory of Puducherry, and the remaining phases will cover only West Bengal, before the counting of votes on May 2.
    In Kerala, where the Left is hoping to beat anti-incumbency to retain power, a feat unseen in four decades, and the BJP is making efforts to build inroads, around 74 percent polling was recorded in the 140 seats till 7 PM. There was nearly 65 percent voting in Tamil Nadu for 234 assembly constituencies and around 80 percent in Puducherry's 30 seats. The three-phase assembly election culminated in Assam with 82.33 percent polling in 40 seats in the final round in the state where the ruling BJP is battling the Congress-led alliance to retain power. The trend of high turnout and violence during polling continued in West Bengal as the ruling Trinamool Congress, the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance put up an intense fight in the high-stakes contest. (PTI) 

  • April 07, 2021 / 07:14 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the Assembly Election 2021 in four states and one union territory.

    Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry are witnessing assembly polls.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.