April 01, 2021 / 08:09 AM IST

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling begins in second phase of Assam and West Bengal

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: The second phase of voting in Assam and West Bengal is underway. Catch latest updates of the polling in the two states

Assembly Election 2021 LIVE Updates: Polling began for 39 seats in Assam and 30 seats in West Bengal in the second phase of assembly elections today (April 1). Assam is voting in three phases and West Bengal in eight phases. In Assam, the fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase. Among those contesting the second phase of the Assam Assembly
election are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. In West Bengal, more than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on the Nandigram constituency where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Assam even as it faces ‘Mahajot’, the joint opposition alliance comprising the Congress, AIUDF and other regional parties. In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is fighting to keep BJP’s surge at bay. The saffron party has shown a dramatic electoral rise in the state over the last few years. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry are also heading for assembly elections over the next few weeks. Polling will happen in a single phase in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 6. Counting of votes in all states will happen on May 2.
  • April 01, 2021 / 08:11 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi urges people of West Bengal to vote in record numbers

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling begins for 30 seats in phase 2 of West Bengal elections

    Polling began at 7 am today for 30 constituencies, including the high-profile Nandigram seat, in the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections amid tight security, officials said. Voting is underway with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in nine seats each in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts, eight in Bankura and four in South 24 Parganas. Long queues were seen outside polling stations, where voting will continue till 6.30 pm. More than 75 lakh voters will decide the fate of 191 candidates in 30 constituencies, as eyes are set on Nandigram where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against her former lieutenant and BJP candidate Suvendu Adhikari.

    Read more | Polling begins for 30 seats in second phase of Bengal elections, all eyes on Nandigram

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE Updates | Polling begins for 39 seats in phase 2 of Assam elections

    Polling began at 7 am today for 39 seats in the second phase of assembly elections in Assam amid tight security, officials said. The fate of 345 candidates, including 26 women, is being decided by over 73.44 lakh voters in this phase. Among those contesting the elections in this phase are five ministers and the deputy speaker of the outgoing House. The polling will continue till 6 pm as the duration has been extended by an hour to ensure strict adherence toCOVID-19 protocols.

  • April 01, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the voting in phase 2  of Assam and West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

    Polling begins in the two states. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.

