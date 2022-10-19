English
    Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Modi to work together to improve India's schools

    Arvind Kejriwal's remarks come after Modi visited a school in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and interacted with students.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise.

    "PM sir, we have done a wonderful job in the field of education in Delhi. In five years, all the government schools of Delhi were improved remarkably. Schools across the country can be improved in five years," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    "We have experience in this field. Please use our experience completely for this. Let's do it together for the country."

    He also posted a picture of Modi sitting in a classroom with the students. "I am very happy that today all the parties and leaders of the country have to talk about education and schools. This is our biggest achievement. I hope that education is not missed only during elections. All governments together can make its schools great in just five years," Kejriwal tweeted.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Politics #schools
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 02:44 pm
