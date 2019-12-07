App
Last Updated : Dec 07, 2019 05:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

AP govt cancels Rs 3.10-crore work on CM's residences

Principal secretary to Transport, roads and buildings department M T Krishna Babu late Friday night issued formal orders cancelling the work sanctioned in the last two months.

The Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the proposed work worth Rs 3.10 crore at the residences of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as the opposition attacked him over the alleged lavish and wasteful expenditure.

Principal secretary to Transport, roads and buildings department M T Krishna Babu late Friday night issued formal orders cancelling the work sanctioned in the last two months.

Last month, the government issued an order sanctioning Rs 39 lakh for providing furniture at the Chief Ministers camp residence at Tadepalli here.

Another Rs 73 lakh was sanctioned for installation of aluminum doors and windows and miscellaneous works.

A sum of Rs 1.2 crore was sanctioned towards annual maintenance of the camp residence.

Another Rs 22.50 lakh was sanctioned for making alleged temporary arrangements like mobile toilets, coolers, PVC rainproof pagodas surrounding the camp residence.

For Jagans residence at Lotus Pond in Hyderabad, Rs 24.50 lakh was sanctioned for providing security arrangements.

The main opposition attacked the Chief Minister over the lavish and wasteful expenditure and alleged a sum of Rs 17 crore was being splurged on the CMs residence when the state was reeling under an acute financial crisis.

No official reason was given but in a sudden development the Principal Secretary issued a series of orders on December 6 night cancelling the sanctioned work.

Official sources, however, said the work was cancelled on the instructions of the Chief Minister to ward off criticism about the extravagant spending.

First Published on Dec 7, 2019 04:30 pm

tags #AP Government #India #Politics #Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy

