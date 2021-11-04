MARKET NEWS

English
Ailing West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee passes away at 75

TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on November 4

PTI
November 04, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Senior TMC leader Subrata Mukherjee dies at 75

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Subrata Mukherjee died after prolonged illness at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on November 4, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Mukherjee, 75, was the state panchayat minister.

The chief minister visited the SSKM Hospital and announced that he passed away late this evening. "I still can't believe he is no longer with us. He was such a dedicated party leader. It is a personal loss for me," she said.

His mortal remains will be kept at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata tomorrow morning for people to pay their last respects, news agency ANI quoted the Bengal CM as saying.

Subrata Mukherjee was shifted to the ICU of the hospital last week after he complained of severe breathing problems, sources at the medical facility said.
PTI
Tags: #Subrata Mukherjee #Trinamool Congress (TMC) #west bengal
first published: Nov 4, 2021 11:05 pm

