English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Ahead of Gujarat polls, Rahul Gandhi promises farm loan waiver, LPG cylinder at Rs 500

    Addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ in Ahmedabad, Rahul Gandhi made a number of promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year

    PTI
    September 05, 2022 / 03:24 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised loan waiver of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers in Gujarat, LPG cylinder at Rs 500 instead of the current price of Rs 1,000, free electricity to farmers and up to 300 units of free power to general consumers if his party comes to power in the state.

    Addressing the ‘Parivartan Sankalp Rally’ in Ahmedabad, Gandhi made a number of promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, including creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools and free education to girls.

    “The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?” Gandhi asked.

    “I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat,” he said.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress party #elections in Gujarat #India Elections #Rahul Gandhi
    first published: Sep 5, 2022 03:24 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.