AAP leader Ashutosh resigns, party requests him to reconsider move

AAP leader Ashutosh today resigned from the party citing a "very very" personal reason even as the party asked him to reconsider the decision.



Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end.I have resigned from the PARTY/requested PAC to accept the same. It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me Throughout.Thanks.

— ashutosh (@ashutosh83B) August 15, 2018

"Every journey has an end. My association with AAP which was beautiful/revolutionary has also an end. I have resigned from the party/requested PAC to accept the same.

"It is purely from a very very personal reason.Thanks to party/all of them who supported me throughout," he tweeted.

AAP's Delhi unit spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said his resignation has not been accepted yet and he has been asked to reconsider it.

The journalist-turned-politician had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on an AAP ticket.

Senior party functionary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "We all will request Ashutosh to take his resignation back."

AAP's Delhi unit convenor Gopal Rai said, "It is sad. We will talk to him".