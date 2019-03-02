AAP announces candidates on six out of seven seats in Delhi for Lok Sabha polls

Ending speculations of an alliance with the Congress, the Aam Admi Party announced on March 2 names of party candidates on six of seven seats in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference here, Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said Atishi will contest from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.

Rai said the candidate for West Delhi will be announced soon.

The six candidates were earlier appointed as in charge on the respective Lok Sabha seats.

During a meeting of 'Mahagathbandhan', leaders at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence last month, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had refused a proposal for alliance between his party and the AAP, citing opposition from its Delhi unit leaders, Rai added.