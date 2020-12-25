MARKET NEWS

21-year-old Arya Rajendran set to become India’s youngest mayor

Arya Rajendran was the youngest candidate the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had fielded during the recently concluded Kerala local body polls and she will become the youngest mayor of India once she assumes office.

Moneycontrol News
December 25, 2020 / 07:07 PM IST
Arya Rajendran (Image: News18)

Kerala is set to get a 21-year-old BSc student of Mathematics -- Arya Rajendran – as the mayor of its capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Arya Rajendran was the youngest candidate the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had fielded during the recently concluded Kerala local body polls and she will become the youngest mayor of India once she assumes office.

According to a News18 report, a panel consisting the communist party’s district secretariat had decided to recommend the name of the 21-year-old college student for the post of the mayor of Thiruvananthapuram. The final decision on the recommendation will be announced by December 26.

A second-year student in All Saints' College, Thiruvananthapuram, Arya had been elected the ward councillor from Mudavanmugal.

Speaking to the media on December 25, Arya said she is looking to balance her political career and studies and does not want to compromise either.

She has always been politically aware and active. She is a state committee member of the Students Federation of India (SF) and also heads Balasangham, the Kerala chapter of the CPM’s children wing.

During the run up to the Kerala local body elections 2020, Arya Rajendran had said that she would like to work on upgrading lower primary schools.
TAGS: #Arya Rajendran #Communist Party of India (Marxist) #Kerala Elections
first published: Dec 25, 2020 07:07 pm

